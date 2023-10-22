ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Saturday, an Abilene resident turned 106 years old, and people from all over the community made sure she was celebrated.

The Abilene Police Department, Abilene Fire Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and other community members formed a parade to celebrate Mable Reynolds. The parade passed by her residence at Chisholm Court Assisted Living.

Reynolds was born on October 21, 1917. She spent nearly her entire life working as a nurse. In fact, the staff at Chisholm revealed that she held an active nursing license until she was 102 years old. Despite feeling that the celebration was too grand, Reynolds expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the gesture.

“It’s too nice for all of this to be having for me,” Reynolds said.

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, she said, “Work, work, work, work.”

Reynolds added that her goal is to live until she is 110 years old.