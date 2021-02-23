Abilene women’s transitional home asking for help after losing house to fire during winter storm, water issues

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight women survived a fire last week that firefighters were unable to extinguish because of a lack of water in the City of Abilene.

The New Beginnings Mercy House in the 1200 block of Cedar Crest went up in flames last Monday night.

The house is for women who are transitioning in their lives after being released from jail or prison.

They are now asking for donations to relocate the eight women who were staying in the home at the time of the fire.

If you’d like to help, there is an account with Haskell National Bank under “New Beginnings House Fire” or you can Venmo the Founder, Missy Denard at @Missy-Denard.