Abilene, Wylie ISD to return to normal operations on Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene, and Wylie Independent School Districts will be returning to normal operations on Monday.

Both school districts announced the return to normal operations after the City of Abilene lifted the boil water mandate.

David Young, superintendent of the Abilene ISD said all AISD campuses and facilities will be open to welcome students and staff tomorrow at their normal times.

“We look forward to seeing our students again after an unanticipated week off,” said Superintendent David Young. “I’m proud to be part of this amazing school district. Have a good evening.”

Wylie ISD will also resume school under normal operating contidions on Monday, February 22nd.

