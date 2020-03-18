Abilene, Wylie ISDs extend school closures indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene and Wylie Independent School Districts have announced that they will be closed indefinitely.

In news releases issued Wednesday afternoon, both superintendents say due to coronavirus concerns, the schools will be closed indefinitely in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says “parents and staff need to be ready for a lengthy closure,” the release states.

“While we are closed indefinitely, that doesn’t mean at some point we couldn’t return to campuses this school year,” Dr. Young said. “Having said that, I think we all need to prepare for he most significant outcome and that could mean that our school year has, effectively, ended.”

Dr. Young says if the district does reopen before May 22, the scheduled last day of classes, parents and staff would be notified approximately one week in advance.

AISD officials, along with help from others, have been putting together lesson plans to begin online instruction for grades Pre-K through 12 Monday morning.

The online assignments will be updated every week during the shutdown, but none of the work will be graded with Young calling them “optional” for students, the release states.

All Wylie employees will continue to be paid and have expected job functions as the district transitions to at-home learning. Employees can expect to hear from supervisors with details related to specific expectations, according to the news release.

Wylie plans to begin at-home learning Monday, March 23 for all grade levels.

Grab & Go meals will continue to be available every weekday for Wylie students during the closure, the release states.

