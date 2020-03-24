Abilene, Wylie ISDs still plan on eventually holding graduation ceremonies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene and Wylie ISDs say they plan to hold graduation ceremonies at some point this year.

Abilene and Wylie ISD superintendents also participated in the town hall, and addressed several issues, including school lunches, at-home learning, internet access, and graduation.

Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said they plan to hold graduation on May 23, but will hold it whenever they can if that’s not possible.

“We are gonna have graduation. Right now it is scheduled for May 23 at the coliseum, we expect that that is hopefully what we’ll still be able to do,” Dr. Young said.

He continued, saying “We are going to have an in-person graduation ceremony, even if we have to do it in the middle of July. When we get through this we’re going to close that book for our seniors and let them have that experience walking across the stage and getting a diploma.”

Wylie ISD Superintendent Joey Light said they understand the importance of graduation and are looking into optional sites for a ceremony.

“We want to do everything we can to make this as normal of a year as possible, and that’s a real challenge,” Light said.

Hear the superintendents discuss other topics by watching the attached video.