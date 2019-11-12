Abilene, Wylie School Districts host Veterans Day celebrations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Schools across Abilene honored those who served on Veterans Day with assemblies and breakfasts.

With hand over heart and voices ringing out, it’s all to say “thank you for your service.” Veterans Day celebrations happened across Abilene schools, and at Reagan Elementary those still in uniform and those who’ve long since hung it up were put center stage while the students sang patriotic songs.

For Vietnam Army veteran John Desso, seeing his great grandkids put on this show brought tears to his eyes.

“It choked me up,” Desso said.

Especially when he thinks back to the welcome home he never got.

“Nobody knows that other than the vets, how we were treated when we came home. It was pretty rough, but you know, we appreciate it. Better late than never, and getting honored like this, it makes me feel great. It feels good,” Desso said.

Across town in the Wylie School District, more veterans got that same recognition.

“They work for us and they serve us every single day, so for us to able to give back even on one day is really important,” Wylie High School Senior Nicole Englin said.

Wylie High School students whipped up the ultimate breakfast complete with eggs, bacon and biscuits. It’s all to show their appreciation for those like retired Army Colonel and Wylie substitute James Avery.

“The fact that they went through the trouble to do it, that’s what’s important,” Avery said.

What’s even more important, however, is the simple thank yous.

“Walking through the school I hear ‘good morning Colonel Avery, good morning Colonel Avery’ and it makes you feel good,” Avery said.

Johnston Elementary and Madison Middle School also held ceremonies for Veterans Day while Wylie East and Wylie West Junior Highs hosted breakfasts.