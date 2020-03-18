Abilene Yoga House making adjustments in response to Coronavirus

As the Coronavirus runs rampant, the Abilene Yoga House is making necessary adjustments as a result of the pandemic.

Abilene Yoga House Owner and Instructor Camie Garvey said, “It’s has definitely slowed down where we used to have 20-25 people in a classroom, this morning I had two.”

Camie Garvey has limited the number of people in her classes to 10 due to the outbreak.

Garvey said, “We’re about 900 square feet so we figure that’s a good enough space for each client.”

The Yoga house will no longer use props in order to keep contact down. The goal is to eventually go digital.

Garvey said, “It’s been challenging and it’s taking me a while to get some videos together.”

Business is certainly hurting and Garvey is hoping her streaming classes will help generate revenue from customers while keeping Abilene healthy.

Garvey said, “If I can give people a sense of calm before the chaos, that’s my ultimate goal. Just move, get some mobility in your body and take a moment to turn everything off, go outside, and pause. I think there’s so much power in the pause. That’s yoga.”

Garvey is currently in search of an outdoor area to host larger outdoor classes while maintaining a safe distance between members.