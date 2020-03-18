1  of  45
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Abilene Yoga House making adjustments in response to Coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the Coronavirus runs rampant, the Abilene Yoga House is making necessary adjustments as a result of the pandemic.

Abilene Yoga House Owner and Instructor Camie Garvey said, “It’s has definitely slowed down where we used to have 20-25 people in a classroom, this morning I had two.”

Camie Garvey has limited the number of people in her classes to 10 due to the outbreak.

Garvey said, “We’re about 900 square feet so we figure that’s a good enough space for each client.”

The Yoga house will no longer use props in order to keep contact down. The goal is to eventually go digital.

Garvey said, “It’s been challenging and it’s taking me a while to get some videos together.”

Business is certainly hurting and Garvey is hoping her streaming classes will help generate revenue from customers while keeping Abilene healthy.

Garvey said, “If I can give people a sense of calm before the chaos, that’s my ultimate goal. Just move, get some mobility in your body and take a moment to turn everything off, go outside, and pause. I think there’s so much power in the pause. That’s yoga.”

Garvey is currently in search of an outdoor area to host larger outdoor classes while maintaining a safe distance between members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News