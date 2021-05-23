Abilene young entrepreneurs participate in children’s business fair

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Chamber of Commerce and Abilene Industrial Foundation hosted a Children’s Business Fair, for young entrepreneurs at Frontier Texas.

One business is called, “Sweet Smiles,” and baking is 13-year-old Rilee Messer passion.

“We’d make ice-cream, popsicles, anything that we can get our hands on,” says Messer.

Messer shares her love for the kitchen with her dad, mom and grandmother.

“It’s really good to have like 3 adults that can really help me. And a brother who tastes test all my stuff.”

So, when she heard about the opportunity to participate in the Children’s Business Fair, for young entrepreneurs, she was overjoyed.

“There’s things like this. Like opportunities to sell and even make money to have for my future. It’s really cool,” says Messer.

Business developer, Linda Barfield, from the communities of Abilene Federal Credit Union, says this is a great way to open the children’s eyes to the financial world.

“Having that relationship financially and the education to come together and guiding them with a finance idea of their own business, also for it to grow,” says Barfield.

And they wouldn’t want to miss the chance to help guide them.

“We’re all about helping with a savings account and promoting them to continue so it’ll go into a teen account. Eventually, to their own, because you never know, they’ll have to have a loan one day.”

As for Messer, she plans to use her first market to make improvements for next time.

“Next year for what I can add, or what maybe needs to be taken away or just things I can do differently. Or maybe we’ll keep it the same, we’ll see.”