Abilene Youth Sports Authority opens doors on new facility

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After years of planning and hard work, the doors to the new Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center are finally open.

“It feels incredible that everyone’s super excited and loves it,” said Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) Executive Director Brandon Osborne. “Everybody’s just walking around like a kid in the candy store.”

It’s a feeling Osborne has been anxiously anticipating for weeks.

“This place will be the home to so many people, but also it’s done in a way that’s excellent, so teaching kids excellence and detail in everything you do,” said Osborne.

Friday, Osborne watched hundreds tour the new facility and break in the new court.

“When you look at this complex, and this would be good anywhere, any state, any big city, and here to have this in Abilene, it’s an honor,” said Jeff Groban, while touring the facility.

While this building is in part to pay tribute to the late Jon Smith, who helped come up with the complex dream, it’s also for the kids who will be dribbling on the court and putting two or three points up on the board.

The complex will be open Saturday for its first basketball camp starting at 2 p.m. Registration is still open.