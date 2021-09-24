Abilene Zoo announces birth of 4 capybaras

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of four capybaras earlier this week.

The capybaras, born on Wednesday, Sept. 15, are the first to ever be born at the Abilene Zoo.

According to a news release issued by the City of Abilene Friday afternoon, Zoo Animal Care Supervisor Ryan King says if you want to see the babies, you should visit soon because capybaras grow very quickly.

At birth, each capybara weighed in at almost three pounds, and they are each about one foot long. Full-grown capybaras can weigh anywhere from 70-150 pounds, according to the news release.

“This is a healthy size for the pups. Come by soon and let them capy-ture your heart!” said King, in the news release.

The city says animal care staff are pleased with how well the pups are doing, as they are currently in their habitat with their parents in the South America exhibit area at the Abilene Zoo.

