Abilene Zoo announces birth of Colobus Monkey

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of a baby Colobus Monkey.
In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the zoo says the baby monkey and mom are doing well after the birth on Monday, Aug. 31.
A veterinary examination is pending once the troop has time to acclimate to their new addition.
Infant Colobus Monkeys are born with all-white, curly fur and pink faces. By 6 months old they will have achieved full adult coloration. After birth, infants immediately cling to their mother’s stomach, where they will be carried until they are weaned, according to the zoo.
Weather permitting, the newborn baby monkey is on exhibit with the troop and can be viewed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Abilene Zoo Giraffe Safari Exhibit.
- Work Again West Texas relaunches program helping Abilene homeless community find jobs
- Abilene PD reminds people to lock doors after 5 guns stolen
- Ted Cruz introduces COVID-19 stimulus bill but Republicans say Democrats won’t pass it
- El Congreso investiga Fort Hood después de la muerte de 28 soldados este año
- El presidente Trump nominado al Premio Nobel de la Paz