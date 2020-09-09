Abilene Zoo announces birth of Colobus Monkey

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of a baby Colobus Monkey.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the zoo says the baby monkey and mom are doing well after the birth on Monday, Aug. 31.

A veterinary examination is pending once the troop has time to acclimate to their new addition.

Infant Colobus Monkeys are born with all-white, curly fur and pink faces. By 6 months old they will have achieved full adult coloration. After birth, infants immediately cling to their mother’s stomach, where they will be carried until they are weaned, according to the zoo.

Weather permitting, the newborn baby monkey is on exhibit with the troop and can be viewed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Abilene Zoo Giraffe Safari Exhibit.