Abilene Zoo announces death of female giraffe

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo has announced the unexpected death of one of their giraffes.

Zoo officials say Sunny, an 11-year-old female, died suddenly Tuesday morning.

Sunny first came to the Abilene Zoo in February 2016 and was the tallest female in the tower.

In October, Sunny gave birth to the second baby giraffe born within 48 hours at the Abilene Zoo.