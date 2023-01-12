ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is searching for two local artist to make an art installation that will be displayed in the front entry atrium, with the opportunity to be displayed at The Center for Contemporary Arts.

The Abilene Zoological Society wants to offer local artist to transform the front atrium into an inspiring, welcoming and educational space for visitors, according to the Abilene Zoo’s website. Each artist will be able to select one of the two walls to make a mural. The mural must take into account unique features such as doorways, water fountains, etc. and the art must feature at least one Texas ecoregion. Artist are also required to include three to five animals that live in the selected region.

Two art pieces will be selected (one for each wall) and will be digitized, printed and installed on the walls. The displays will remain there for at least two years. Each piece of art may also be recreated on a medium of the artist choosing, such as a postcard, bag or print to be sold in the gift shop during the display.

All artistic styles are welcomed and each artist that submits a completed and approved art piece will have the opportunity to showcase their work at The Center for Contemporary Arts in June 2023.

To be eligible, artist must be at least 18-years-old and reside in Abilene or a surrounding area. They must also be wiling to meet obligations and follow a timeline.

The Abilene Zoo’s vision for this mural:

Seek emerging or established artists in the Abilene area

Artwork supports the Abilene Zoo’s mission: ‘a place of learning and adventure, where families make memories, share the joy of discovery and become inspired to preserve wildlife.’

A highly visible work of art that explores at least one of Texas’ ecoregions and showcases three to five animals from the region

Demonstrate appreciation for wildlife and their natural environments

Artwork includes references to the zoo and animal species

Artwork appeals to a large audience

Artwork sparks visitors imagination and engage schoolchildren with wildlife and wildlife conservation

Visit the Abilene Zoo’s website for a list of resources and more information. Email submissions to Abilene.zoo@abilenetx.gov or deliver it in person during normal operating hours in the Admin Building (2070 Zoo Lane).

Submissions are due by 5:00 p.m. on March 24 and artists will be notified during the week of May 1.