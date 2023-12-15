ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The yearly Christmas Celebration is once again in full swing, with more than 500,000 twinkling lights spread throughout the Abilene Zoo. Many beloved attractions have returned, such as cookie decorating at Mrs. Claus’s Texas Bakery, Beltway’s Walk to Bethlehem, and, of course, Santa’s reindeer. However, Development Manager Denae Duesler has mentioned that there are also some exciting new activities to look out for.

“We have Santa’s Toy Workshop where kiddos can come out and build their own little toy that evening. We free have cookies. Then, another new thing is happening this year; we have a brand new zone called Arctic Lights. So, we know that our big light tunnel is one of everyone’s favorite things to see here, so of course, we had to add another light tunnel,” Duesler shared.

Before Santa’s journey to the Big Country, Keeper Caylie Hicks announced that some familiar furry faces have arrived at the zoo.

“So this is Jingles, and she is 9, and this is Noel, and she is 7. They still have their antlers because they are female. The males typically lose theirs around November, and the females typically wait till around February, so that means Santa’s slay is pulled by all females,” Hicks said.

Whether you’re skating on the rink, admiring the tunnel of lights, or meeting the Grinch in ‘Reptilville,’ make sure to stay warm and enjoy the festive spirit.

The Christmas Celebration at the zoo will be held from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. on December 15-23. Tickets are priced at $16 per person for those ages three and above (children under two are free). You can purchase the tickets either at the gate or in advance through the zoo’s website.