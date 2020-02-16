Abilene Zoo hosts ‘Zoo La LA’ for the first time

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The most romantic time of the year is technically come and gone, but it’s the weekend and we still get a couple more days to celebrate. Maybe those bonus days are to make sure nobody misses out… and we do mean nobody. Our Kevin Clack shows us what our animal neighbors are doing to spread the love.

“The zoo is kind of one of our go-to date places, it always has been.”

While most of our Valentine’s days were filled with roses and eating chocolate…

“you fill me with pride, will you be my valentine, it’s a really cute pun.”

Our furry and feathery friends at the Abilene city zoo got their chance to celebrate a wild Valentine’s day.

“We have Saba and Botswana out male and female lions. And we gave them a box with valentine’s day design on it.”

Zookeeper Jessica Lelesch says instead of sweets the animals get their own goodies called enrichment.

“so, what we’re doing is giving them special valentine’s day enrichment, and so it’s themed. Enrichment is something we give our animals every day.”

The enrichment helps the animals mimic natural behaviors you would see in the wild.

“our monkey will get a lot of fruits and vegetables so whatever they eat normally is what we’ll put in there. So, the lions did also get some raw meat out there.

Amelia and Nathen Carnagay, say they’ve had their own special Valentine’s day memories…

“We got dinner, our favorite dinner…Of course Chinese and we gave cheesy cards to each other.”

But nothing is better than seeing our furry friends take part during the season of love.

This was the Zoo’s first time hosting this event.