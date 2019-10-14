Abilene Zoo jaguar taken to vet with high white blood cell count

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A jaguar at the Abilene Zoo is being examined after a blood test revealed a high white blood cell count.

According to the Abilene Zoo, Estrella the female jaguar was taken to Big Country Veterinary Clinic for a CT scan and various other test after a routine blood test showed the abnormally high white blood cell count.

Officials are still unsure what has caused the high white blood cell count in the 4-year-old jaguar, but say they will continue to work diligently to find answers.

