ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo now offers visitors the chance to take a sloth tour and learn about these slow-moving animals up close.

Courtesy of the Abilene Zoo

During the exclusive tour, visitors will learn facts about sloths, including their important role in conservation and the challenges they face in their natural habitat. Guests will have the opportunity to join a zookeeper for a behind-the-scenes tour to see how these animals are cared for and get an up-close look at these two-toed creatures.

“We are excited to introduce our visitors to this one-of-a-kind experience,” said Robert Trejo, Abilene Zoo Curator. “Sadie the two-toed sloth is a beloved member of our zoo family and an amazing ambassador for her species. Our hope is this encounter will not only educate but also inspire a deeper appreciation for the conservation of sloths and their ecosystems.”

Tours will be available starting September 21, with each tour lasting 30 minutes and accommodating up to six people. Reservations can be made online or in person.