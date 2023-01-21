ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth.

For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is nearly complete, they will be moving back home.

Clay Carabajal, Communications and Conservation Supervisor, said in an email that they expect the lions to return to Fort Worth before the spring. He shared that the zoo wanted to let the community know, so residents have a chance to see the pride before their journey home.

In an announcement on Facebook, the zoo has not set the departure date for the lions at this time. Carabajal also hinted that the zoo will be announcing future species in the coming weeks.