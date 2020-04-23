Lack of visitors leaves Abilene Zoo short on revenue

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The sounds of visitors riding along the sidewalk or strolling the park have come and gone as silence sits in at the Abilene Zoo.

The gates have been closed since March 17 and now all that remains are a few groundskeepers and the animals.

“It’s a little bit cumbersome to walk through the park and it be very quiet and not seeing, you know, children and grandparents and parents walking through and enjoying the scenery,” said Zoo Director Jesse Pottebaum.

The zoo is sporting a very different look than we are used to seeing this time of year, saying they have lost about 88,000 visitors in the time that they closed their doors March 17 until May 1.

“We see about a quarter of a million people a year, and so 88,000 people is a big number,” said Stephanie DeLaGarza, from the zoo’s development department.

Without people shuffling through the gates, that also means there’s not a lot of money coming in.

“That’s a huge revenue generator for the zoo,” said Pottebaum. “It goes into habitat renovations, it goes into animals’ feed, healthcare, all of that is all for the zoo.”

While they are able to keep the animals on a routine and staff paid, they know that can’t last forever. The zoo is looking to vote on an emergency funding package as well as looking for donations.

“The zoo really needs to the community support more now than ever before,” said DeLaGarza.

DeLaGarza says you can help out the zoo in multiple ways by buying a membership, sharing a story or donating to the nonprofit through Abilene Gives on May 5.