ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo says they are taking precautions to protect their birds after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported a case of avian flu in Texas on Sunday.

Zoo officials say they have been closely monitoring the recent outbreak of avian influenza (HPAI), a viral respiratory disease in birds.

On Sunday, the USDA reported a case of avian flu in Erath County, a little more than 100 miles east of Abilene.

The zoo says they are taking immediate steps to protect the birds in their care, including removing some birds from outdoor habitats where the risk of exposure to wild birds is elevated, and stopping the wild bird feeding stations in hopes of reducing the number of wild birds in or around the zoo.

The Bird Rehabilitation Center will remain operational, but will be using personal protective equipment and strategies to prevent cross contamination to their collection from other birds brought in to the center.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, the zoo provided the following details regarding the disease: