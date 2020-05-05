Abilene Zoo thankful for donations, prepared to re-open gates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — After having a big day Tuesday during Abilene Gives, the Abilene Zoo is more equipped to take care of their animals as they prepare to welcome back visitors May 18.

Abilene Zoo Development Coordinator Stephanie DeLaGarza said, “We’re definitely excited to see the community back through our gates, this is what we do every day as we work to make memories with families and inspire people to care about wildlife.”

The Abilene Zoo needed the community’s support during Abilene Gives. Needless to say the city delivered. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the zoo had received nearly $20,000 from a total of 229 donors.

DeLaGarza said, “The zoo relies on those ticket sales and gift shop purchases and concession stand purchases, those train rides and carousel rides in order to operate. Those are really the funds that pay for food for the animals and the vet supplies.”

The zoo has been hit hard after being forced to close their gates. From March 17, the date they closed their gates, to May 18, the date the gates will re-open, 88,000 people expected to visit the grounds were instead staying at home. That equates to roughly $704,000 lost in ticket sales alone. With addition revenue outside of ticket sales, it’s an estimated $840,000 the zoo is not collecting.

DeLaGarza said, “Every dollar that people spend out here goes right back into the zoo, it stays here and that’s what helps to keep the zoo thriving.”

The funds from “Abilene Gives” will go directly to the costs of animal care, food, and vet testing.

DeLaGarza said, “We’re so appreciative and all that money is going to go back and feed the animals. To feed our giraffe herd, we have seven giraffes, is $2,500 dollars a month. That’s just one species, we 275-plus species at the Abilene Zoo.”

Whether the gates are open or closed, the zoo’s priority is to ensure the animals are staying safe.

DeLaGarza said, “The animals here at the Abilene Zoo are receiving excellent care and the best care possible.That’s always been our promise to Abilene and to the visitors of the zoo.”

DeLaGarza says the Abilene Zoo will have a couple surprises that they’ve been working on for when their gates re-open May 18, including a new exhibit with an animal species that has never been in Abilene.