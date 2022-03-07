ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever wanted to pet a sloth, warthog, or kangaroo? The Abilene Zoo is giving guests that opportunity during Wild Days from March 12-20.

Wild Days is a spring break event that saw 20,000 visitors come through the Abilene Zoo’s gates in 2021, and they’re hoping for more in 2022.

The nine day event will feature an interactive animal show called Wild Side LIVE! hosted by the zoo’s Supervisor of Conservation Clay Carabajal. There will be four-shows a day during Wild Days.

There will be 30 different animals on display during the shows, featuring some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors, such as a three-banded armadillo, the only armadillo in the world able to curl into a ball, as well as other reptiles, birds and small mammals.

“You’ll never know what you’re going to touch,” Carabajal said. “Whether that’s seeing a kid touch a warthog or having a group of eight holding a 14-foot-long python.”

However, the stars of the show will be the Abilene Zoo’s two African warthogs, who will take the stage alongside a family of sloths and a baby, or joey, red kangaroo.

During each show, guests will be able to get an up close look at the zoo’s creatures while learning the importance of conservation.

“The more you know about these animals, the more you’ll want to protect them,” Carabajal said. “That’s what I’m here to do, teach you about creatures.”

A behind-the-scenes tour of the animal show will be available for signups beginning on Thursday, March 10.

Abilene Zoo’s Wild Days will be open from March 12-20. The interactive show will be included with general zoo admission and all zoo memberships, and all proceeds go directly back to the Abilene Zoo’s conservation fund.