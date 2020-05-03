Abilene Zoo to reopen May 18

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo will be reopening its doors on May 18 after being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a social media post, the Abilene Zoo will reopen on May 18, 2020, and will keep its regular hours:

Monday – Sunday

9 am to 5 pm

Gates Close at 4 pm

The Abilene Zoo says they have partnered with the City of Abilene, Abilene-Taylor County Public Health, and will be following guidelines set forth by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Department of State Health Services to do their part in helping flatten the curve.

The city of Abilene will also be opening the Main Library, and South Branch Library.

