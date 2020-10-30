Abilene Zoo welcomes 2nd baby giraffe born in 48 hours

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – It’s a Boy! The Abilene Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a thriving male calf on Thursday, Oct. 29.

This is the second giraffe born in just 48 hours at the zoo.

“We knew Sunny was close to giving birth, but she was hesitant about allowing us to examine her.” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle. “We are very proud she labored with no complications and successfully birthed a healthy baby boy.”

The spunky newborn stood and began nursing from his mother minutes after birth.

The sire, Congo, stood close by watching from the next stall.

“Animal Care Staff are very pleased with how well the little guy and his Mom are doing,” stated General Curator, Denise Ibarra. “For him to respond so naturally is a blessing and we are thrilled to welcome him into the herd.”

The calf weighed in at 150 pounds and stands approximately 6 feet tall.

For the safety of the calves as they acclimatize to their new surroundings and bond with their mothers, the newborns will stay inside the barn and outdoor nonpublic area for the next few weeks.

Updates will be posted on the Abilene Zoo social media pages.