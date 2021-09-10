Abilene Zoo welcomes new baby zebra

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Zoo has welcomed a new baby zebra.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, zoo personnel discovered the birth of a male zebra foal Wednesday morning.

The foal is the first for his mother Bishara, who was previously the most recent zebra born at the Abilene Zoo, the release states.

“The spunky newborn was seen trotting around the exhibit with his mother,” Abilene Zoo General Curator Denise Ibarra stated in the news release.

The zoo says in the wild, zebras are a prey species and must be able to eat and run within the first hour in order to keep up with its herd. Staff observed the foal for a few hourse to make sure he was being nursed.

“The neonatal exam on Thursday, September 9, 2021, showed the foal received enough colostrum and antibodies from mom,” Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Stephanie Carle said in the news release.

The foal weighed in at 60 pounds, more than 12 pounds heavier than his mom was when she was born at the Abilene Zoo, in the fall of 2018, according to the news release.

Visitors can see the newest zoo resident on exhibit across from the rhino exhibit.

