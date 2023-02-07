ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New animal alert at the Abilene Zoo! The zoo announced, Tuesday, the arrival of black rhinoceros, Uhuru.

After the tragic passing of Macho the rhino in November, the Abilene Zoo said it was excited to add Uhuru to the tribe.

“This magnificent creature is a beautiful addition to our collection of animals [sic] and a reminder of the importance of protecting endangered species,” the Abilene Zoo wrote in a Facebook post, announcing Uhuru’s arrival.

Uhuru is available now to be observed at the Abilene Zoo.