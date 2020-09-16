Abilene’s $18 million water meter replacement project 60% complete

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene says they are now more than halfway done with an $18 million water meter replacement project.

The city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure System project (AMI) started in September 2019 and is now about 60% complete.

“Rather than a meter reader having to go out and lift a lid and look at a meter and jot that number down, this information will be sent electronically,” says Amanda Pope, public information coordinator for the utilities department.

The new smart meters are supposed to provide a more accurate reading.

“Where our old meters may, at a very low-pressure rate, might not have been calculating all the water flowing, the new meters are very accurate, so they are collecting that data,” says Pope.

Some homeowners say they aren’t too concerned about a change in their water bill.

“Sometimes it’s up and down, but you never know whether you take more showers or wash more clothes,” says Bill Simons, an Abilene resident.

Other homeowners are shocked by their latest statements.

“People are just surprised at how much they are actually using in the summer,” says Pope.

The new meters are still in the testing phase, which means workers are manually checking them and comparing them to the new readings.

Once all the testing is complete, customers will be able to go online and see their exact usage.

The utilities department says there will be a public announcement when the online portal is ready for customers to register and start monitoring their usage.