ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ribbon cutting ceremony is in the books for Oscar Rose Park’s all-inclusive playground, geared towards safe play equipment for children with disabilities.

Abilene Parks and Recreation officially announced the grand opening of the all-inclusive playground at Oscar Rose Park on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 30 at the park, 2601 South 7th Street, although many families have already stopped by to see it.

This park gives children with disabilities a chance to play at a park on adaptive equipment, specialized for their needs. There is a turf ground, sign language board, sensory swings and more.