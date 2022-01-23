Abilene’s 52nd Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction breaks fundraising record

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 52nd Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction went off without a hitch Saturday. The city of Abilene welcomed a myriad of guests to help run and entertain the event, all while raising money for a great cause. The goal for this year’s telethon was $1.5 million, and thanks to everyone who donated either time or money, or both, that goal was far exceeded beyond expectations. It was record-breaking, in fact. At final count, more than a $100,000 was raised in addition to that goal.

The proceeds from Saturday’s auction and telethon will go to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, to help the private non-profit organization serve its hundreds of patients- despite their financial circumstances or concerns.

While many donors were happy to write out checks for the good cause, the event’s musical guests possibly stole the show.

Rising country music star, Gabby Barrett, opened the telethon portion of the event with her husband, Cade Foehner, by her side on the guitar.

Cade Foehner (left) and Gabby Barrett (right) sing “Footprints on the Moon” at the 52nd Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction

Together, they played two songs- “Jesus & My Mama,” and “Footprints on the Moon.”

Between the two songs, Barrett took a moment to express her appreciation towards Abilene and support of the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

“Being a mom now, children are even more special to me,” Barrett said. “During my audition for American Idol, I sang the Lauryn Hill version of ‘His Eye is on the Sparrow (originally performed by Whitney Houston).’ And I truly believe The Lord is watching over my daughter, and the children served by the West Texas Rehab Center.”

Hours before Barrett took stage at the Abilene Convention Center, she told KTAB/KRBC she loves being involved in charity work and felt blessed to be serving in Abilene.

Gabby Barrett waves to fans while singing “Jesus & My Mama” at the Abilene Convention Center, Jan. 2022

“I have a cousin who has autism, I have a nephew who has Cerebral Palsy,” Barrett explained. “So, when I heard about this event, it kind of just, you know, struck a heart chord with me… And I wanted to do it! My husband and I both wanted to wanted to do it.”

The 21-year-old singer continued on to say that it’s all because of her love for music, and being able to share it with the world, that she plans to continue to spread joy to all who need it.

“Taking everyone’s problems away, hopefully, for a couple minutes… I think music has the ability to do that, which is amazing, and what I hope to do with my song. I hope to bring some joy to people and raise some money for these kids, and these people who might need it,” said Barrett.

Gabby Barrett won 2021’s Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Female Artist, and the fan-voted award for Top Collaboration, for her work with pop music star, Charlie Puth, in their song, “I Hope.” Barrett was also nominated for many more awards across the Country Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Sharing the stage was the country music band, Sawyer Brown.

Lead singer for Sawyer Brown, Mark Miller, waves to fans at the 52nd Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction

Lead singer for Sawyer Brown, Mark Miller, told KTAB/KRBC they were excited to return to Abilene’s West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction. The last time they played for the event was back in 2015.

“We’re happy to be back out and happy to be here, and play some songs,” Miller said with enthusiasm.

Keyboardist for Sawyer Brown, Gregg Hubbard, explained why the annual event means so much to him.

Hubbard remarked, “the services they offer- anything from speech therapy for kids, or for people who have had strokes and need help- it’s amazing. So, we’re glad to be here to help out with that.”

Sawyer Brown plays “Drive Me Wild” at the Abilene Convention Center, Jan. 2022

Sawyer Brown played two of their songs- “The Boys and Me,” and “Drive Me Wild.”

The band won Country Music Association Award for New Artist of the Year in 1985, and Academy of Country Music Award for Vocal Duo or Group of the Year in 1997.

Although the musical headliners were enticing, ultimately, donors wanted to show their support for the West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction.

(left to right) Carolyn McEnrue, Joni McKinnon, and Jennifer Smith host auction portion of the 52nd Annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction

The auction featured more than 600 items up for bid, in no fewer than 19 categories.

KTAB’s Joni McKinnon, was more than happy to share her Saturday to give back to the Abilene community.

She spent the day at the auction site, helping sell items and raise money.

At its closing, the West Texas Rehabilitation Center raised an official total of $1,625,809- more than $125,00 than the goal of $1.5 million.

This is a record-breaking amount, and KTAB expresses its greatest appreciation and support to all who donated time and money to help the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.