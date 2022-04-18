ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With summer right around the corner, it’s almost time to break out the swim trunks and goggles and hit the pool. Luckily for Abilene residents, they won’t have to wait much longer.

Remnants of Easter festivities line the Splash Pads across Abilene, from melted candy still in the wrapper to busted confetti eggs, meaning summer is knocking at the Big Country’s front door.

With highs already reaching the 90s this year, many parents and kids are wondering when the pools will be opening again.

After two years dampened by COVID-19 and staffing shortages, Abilene’s Adventure Cove is scheduled to open May 28, seven days a week.

“We will not have any deterrents, it’s going to be great,” Aquatics Manager Shelia Kieser said. “We’re going to be open all summer and we’re really excited for everyone to come.”

Workers are scrubbing the pools, putting new chlorine in the water and waxing the slides ahead of their opening in a month, while also preparing new programs for people both young and old.

For the youngsters, Pre-K to 3 years old, Adventure Cove is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide swimming lessons. Each session is $45 and will be monitored by trained and certified American Red Cross lifeguards. You can find a link to more information and signups here.

Adventure Cove is also offering shallow water lifeguarding certification for ages 16 and up. The cost of the training and requirements can be found here.

For senior citizens looking to get in the pool, Adventure Cove will be hosting a senior therapeutic walking program on Wednesday mornings.

“They’ll be able to walk lazy river that’s behind me so they can get that good exercise that will be good for their arthritis and anything that’s going on,” Kieser said.

You can also find updates on all upcoming events on Adventure Cove’s Facebook page.

Abilene’s Splash Pads are also scheduled to open Friday, April 22, and will stay open until mid-October. There are five Splash Pad locations across Abilene, located in Grover Nelson Park, Redbud Park, Sears Park, Stevenson Park and Scarborough Park.