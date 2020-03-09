Abilene’s Animal Services Director resigns after only 8 months on the job

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s Animal Services Director, Tammy Roberts, has resigned for personal reasons.

According to City Manager Mr. Hanna, Tammy Roberts resigned unexpectedly and for her own reasons.

Ms. Roberts came to Abilene in July 2019, lasting only 8 months as the City of Abilene Animal Services Director.

“She gave us adequate notice and will receive a positive job reference,” said Mr. Hanna.

Former Animal Services Director, Mirenda Walden, resigned on December 3, following an investigation into an unknown complaint.

“We will likely fall back to what we were doing in the interim before Tammy arrived, which is to allow our two shelter junior leadership positions to share management and oversight of the shelter for the time being,” said the City Manager.