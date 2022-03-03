ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) may sometimes be challenging for most, but not only does it affect the person themselves. Caring for the child with Autism can be stressful for the family members.

Wednesday, Region 14 Education Services Center hosted its 18th annual “Autism Extravaganza.” Children, parents, and teachers who attended the event were able to learn more about Autism and how to see early signs. This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. James Williams, shared he was 12 years old when he was diagnosed with ASD.

“When I was younger, all change was bad rather it was a new school, a new house, whatever,” said Dr. Williams.

By Dr. Williams’s freshman year of high school, he says he had a breakthrough in which he had accepted being part of the spectrum.

“And that was really like a turning point in my life to where I saw getting together with people and friendships, and my growth as a positive thing instead of a scary thing,” he said.

Now he’s thankful for those who helped him make it through the challenges he faced and takes pride in the work he’s doing. Dr. Williams teaches and raises awareness of those affected by ASD.

“This is huge for the community and just knowing that there are services available are beneficial to so many families who didn’t think they had options, to begin with,” said Rebekah Perran, a registered behavior technician at Hardin-Simmons University.

One of those options is Hardin-Simmons University’s Houston-Lantrip Center for Literacy and Learning. This center provides support for individuals with dyslexia, ASD, and other learning differences.

“We take all the way up to adults, so we service all ages. It is a big facility we’re growing, and we have room for all the learners so just bring them we’ll be here,” said Brittiany Kirk, a registered behavior technician at Hardin-Simmons University.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 44 children have been identified with ASD, and with the advancement of newer technology ASD can be detected as early as 18 months.

“Despite challenges that we have in general not just autism, if we have the right support, if we put in the effort, we can be successful, and I really believe that,” said Dr. Williams.

That support comes from parents, teachers, and events such as this one. Every year, Region 14 hosts this event in hopes of “bridging the gap” for post-secondary employment and education strategies for students with disabilities.