ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While some rang in the new year by sleeping in a little late in their warm, cozy beds, a group of brave Abilenians decided to begin 2024 with a cold jolt of adrenaline at SUP Abilene’s inaugural Polar Plunge event.

For those who rushed home to sleep shortly after the ball dropped at midnight, a 10:00 a.m. swim might not have been so bad. But in 30-degree weather, and that swim being in Lake Ft. Phantom instead of a heated pool? That’s a totally different selling point. However, New Year’s Eve night had reached below freezing temperatures, making Monday morning’s plunge ‘ideal.’

Ashley Barns, one of the owners of SUP Abilene Paddleboard & Kayak Rental, told KTAB/KRBC she was inspired to host a polar plunge by her customers, “Especially the ones who have been out here in the summers, so I was like, ‘okay, you guys! If you want it, I’ll give it to you.’ I mean, it’s cold but we’re going to do it!'”

Participants in this New Year’s tradition for the bold began the plunge by signing a waiver, and wrapped it up by cuddling around a fire.

While some were a little hesitant leading up to dip time, every participant were all in when push came to shove.

Reactions to the cold waters came in the form of shock, elation, and for some, a little regret. Participants were heard shouting differing expressions to the tune of, “It wasn’t that bad,” or “100% worst thing we’ve ever done!”

Participant Melissa Coker was all smiles at Lake Ft. Phantom Monday morning, excited to take the polar plunge. For Coker and her husband, Tanner, this isn’t a one-off thing.

“We love doing crazy things. We’ve swam with sharks, we’ve gone skydiving,” Mrs. Coker listed. Her husband chimed in, “I think this is the dumbest thing we’ve ever done. We haven’t done it yet.” The couple laughed together as Mrs. Coker continued, “We love challenging ourselves, and we try to do one crazy thing every single year.”

Despite the mixed emotions, most saw the plunge as a tribute to the previous year, and a cornerstone for making the most of this new year. Participants shared motivations with this ceremonious occasion that encompassed healthy living, positive character development, and most importantly living life to the fullest.

With New Year’s Day being SUP Abilene’s inaugural polar plunge event, you can plan on participating on starting 2025 off with the exhilarating, icy dip next year. But if you don’t want to wait quite that long, Special Olympics Texas uses its Polar Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason as a fundraising opportunity in February to jumpstart its year-round sports training and competitions in the community. This year’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge will be held at Hardin-Simmons University on Leap Day.