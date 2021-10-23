Abilene’s Boo at the Zoo providing early Halloween spirit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Although it’s not Halloween yet, people of all ages had the chance to dress up, trick-or-treat, and take a spooky stroll at the Abilene’s Zoo annual event, Boo at the Zoo.

“We volunteered out here last week because we really support the zoo and we thought it’ll be a good thing to do. Then we brought the grandkids out here this time,” said Abilene locals, the Smith family.

Clay Carabajal, supervisor of conservation and public relations at the Abilene Zoo says this annual event is an opportunity for zoo lovers from all over the Lone Star State, to trick-or-treat throughout the park while flaunting their Halloween costumes.

“I feel honored that people travel so far just to come to the Abilene Zoo, see incredible animals and have experience family memories together,” said Carabajal.

New Abilenean Carabajal says this event was one he was looking forward to.

“This is my first Boo at the Zoo, but this is the biggest Boo at the Zoo ever. 5 themed zones and moving into Abilene from San Antonio to an event that is just matured and bloomsome is truly an experience. I am having so much fun plus there’s candy for me to eat everywhere,” said Carabajal.

Mom of one, Bethany Ashlock, says she is happy to attend again.

“We didn’t get to come last year because of sickness and so we’re excited to get to come this year and show off his costume, let him get some candy, play with other kids, and have a good time,” said Ashlock.

A place where kiddos can learn about the different types of animals, and enjoy tons of other fall-themed events like the pumpkin patch and costume contests.

“It’s great to be able to have a nice zoo that puts on these really special events for families right here in town,” said Ashlock.

A community the Smith family says they are blessed to be a part of.

“It’s a family community, it’s very family-friendly, family-oriented, and I love it,” said the Smith family.

Whether you’re hyped to show off your costume for a potential prize, find your way through a hay maze, or even see warthogs run wild throughout the zoo, officials say Boo at the Zoo is Halloween fun for everyone.

Boo at the Zoo runs again on October 30th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets must be bought in advance for $10, children 2 and under get in for free. Click here to purchase tickets