Abilene’s Brook Hollow Christian Church moving locations after 60 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The congregation of Brook Hollow Christian Church in Abilene is moving from their original 60-year-old church on Willis Street to a small space in the Woodhaven Shopping Center.

Recently, Beltway Park Church purchased the original church building with plans to create a neighborhood daycare facility after it passed the city’s rezoning efforts in October.

“It’s an act of great faith to walk out of your church building and go start something new,” Judge Downing Bolls said.

Judge Bolls and his wife Debbie were married in the original Brook Hollow chapel and have been regular members of the congregation since the late 1970s.

As newlyweds with a baby on the way, the Bollses were looking for a steady church community and were recommended Brook Hollow after they’d just hired a new pastor.

“Partly because of our pastor,” Debbie said. “At the time, he had a co-ed team called the ‘Killer Frogs’ and we played softball.”

Debbie and Downing Bolls baptized their children at Brook Hollow and watched them grow in their faith over their 40 years of attendance, but are now transitioning to something much different.

While many of their fondest memories and friends were made underneath the steeple of the old church, they are excited for what is to come.

“I think everyone would say it’s been an unbelievably blessed time,” Co-pastor Penny Biddy said.

Biddy has been apart of the Brook Hollow congregation since 2004, and has been co-pastoring since 2015. She has seen her children grow up in the old location, but said she sees how bright the future is.

“We have a chance to sit down and really understand what God is calling us to do,” Biddy said. “Maybe undertake some new ministries for each other and the community.”

With a smaller congregation, Biddy said she believes they will be able to grow closer spiritually and as a church body.

“We’re here to stay,” Debbie said. “Wherever the congregation goes, we go. The facility was always just a facility. It’s the people that bring you back.”

They are awaiting new doors to be opened with a family-like, faithful congregation willing to do the Lord’s work at the blink of an eye.

“What a great honor it is to put your faith to the test like that, and say ‘He does live. He does reign and He’s with us every step of the way,'” Judge Bolls said.

Although the new location is smaller, some pieces of the original church have made their way to the new location, such as pieces of the smaller chapel’s stained glass window.

Biddy also said the new location will only be temporary, as they search for a permanent home in the next two to three years.