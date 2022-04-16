ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Saturday, Abilene’s Express ER held its’ annual “Easter Eggstravaganza.” This event is one to kick off the Easter weekend, with a ton of egg hunts including more than 3,000 eggs.

Little ones were able to experience a thrilling early Easter festival, as this event offered family fun events for children to enjoy.

“This is super fun because my kids like going to Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter bunny, and I think they’ll have fun getting a balloon,” said one Abilene mom in attendance.

After having to cancel last year’s Easter Eggstravaganza due to covid restrictions, express ER’s facility administrator, Samantha Kiesel says the importance of this year’s event is to remind children of what they do.

“We’re really rooted here in the Big Country and Abilene; we’re owned by our doctors, and they believe in making sure that kids are not scared of the ER. They have to come here right,” said Kiesel.

Kiesel says this event aims to not only celebrate easter but also to raise awareness.

“We’re trying to reduce childhood anxiety by providing events like this for the community where they can come and see that it’s not a scary place, we’re here to help you,” said Kiesel.

One Abilene family in attendance, the Diaz’s says they enjoy being able to spend quality time together, when at events such as this one.

“Absolutely grateful, this is the second one we’ve been to, and we’ve got one more. It’s all free and it keeps it affordable and family-friendly,” said Mrs. Diaz.

Easter Eggstravaganza offered face painting, snow cones, balloon animals, a bouncy house and so much more.

Other parents in attendance say it is because of community events like this that they are able to bring their families closer together.