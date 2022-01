ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A very happy “birth day” and congratulations are in order for one Abilene family who, on Sunday, welcomed Abilene’s first baby of the year.

According to Hendrick Health, a baby boy was born at Hendrick Health South.

Baby boy “Rey” was born 1:00 Sunday afternoon, January 2.

The little guy weighed in at 4 pounds, 4.7 ounces and measured in at 16 ¾ inches long.

KTAB/KRBC sends our kindest congratulations to the family and our warmest welcome to their new baby boy.