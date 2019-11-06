Abilene’s first Community Cat Coordinator leads new feral cat programs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB / KRBC) – Brittni Sego is leading the initiative to make all nine lives belonging to Abilene stray cats healthier ones.

Sego has worked for Abilene Animal Services for several years but took on the inaugural role of the Key City’s cat herder just three weeks ago.

It was about that same time when the service’s new feral cat programs began, one of which puts felines out on the farm.

“People sign up to be in the Barn Cat Program. We offer those cats to work in the barn and shops as mousers. It’s kind of a ‘will work for food situation,” said Sego.

The other program has a self explanatory name: Trap, Neuter and Release program.

“The whole goal of TNR is to release the cat back to the area but they cant breed,” said Sego.

The program allows residents to pick up traps from the shelter, place them in areas with feral cats, trap them and return them to the shelter for medical care and neutering. After recovery, the cats are then returned to the area they were picked up from.

The TNR program has already seen success in the few weeks its been operating.

“15 days into October we already had 40 cats processed through the TNR and Barn Cat program alone,” said Sego.

To participate in either feral cat program contact Abilene Animal Services at 325-698-0085