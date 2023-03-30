ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 13-year-old Izabella McCutchen is making history as the first female Eagle Scout in the key city. She knows how to take command of a room and keep a lunch line of hungry kids entertained while they wait for their food. She attended the Mayor’s breakfast earlier this month and sat with some leaders in Abilene, such as CEO of Texas Trails Council Mark Conrad.

“They were just so impressed with her and her ability to lead. She sat at the table and had command of the table. They actually called me the next day and told me the story of how impressed they were with her,” said Conrad.

Izabella’s leadership skills shined at Camp Tonkawa this past weekend, where she taught younger scouts about gun safety right alongside her troop leader and grandmother, Helen Harris. Izabella recalled the time in elementary school when she decided she wanted to join the Cub Scouts.

“Fourth grade came around and they were passing out flyers to everyone about Cub Scouts and I was like, ‘oh, can I do this?’ and he was like, ‘yeah you can, anybody can do it now.’ I fell in love with the program,” Izabella expressed.

She received her official Eagle Scout certificate from the Boy Scouts of America back in February after completing her service project, when she rebuilt a fence for the Alliance for Women and Children. She even went to the home improvement store to pick out supplies.

She has been an inspiration to her Troop 306 and now several girls are joining the program. Izabella shared that the skills she has learned through the program so far are some that she will carry with her for the rest of her life.