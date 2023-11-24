ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The smell of pine, holiday decorations, and lots of Christmas trees is a sight that Keira McMillan has seen right after Thanksgiving for as long as she can remember because for her– shopping for a Christmas tree signifies the beginning of the holiday season.

“It’s just the three of us. Me and my mom and dad, and we’ll take turns putting the ornaments in little buckets, and then we’ll take the buckets and put them on the Christmas tree, but of course, you have to do the lights first,” said McMillan.

McMillan is not alone. In fact, the general manager of Garden World, Todd Hooper, is getting ready for a busy holiday season. He has ordered 500 Christmas trees from nearly 2,000 miles away in Morgan, Oregon.

“All of the trees are packed with about two tons of ice when they get here. It’s a four-day trip from Morgan to here, and then we immediately load them off the truck, and we water them three to four times a day just to keep them fresher,” said Hooper.

He shared that this year, prices didn’t increase, but it was a bit more expensive to bring the trees to Abilene.

“But the thing that gets us the most is getting them down here from Morgan, so the freight cost is probably the most expensive,” explained Hooper.

He added that it’s never too early to put up the Christmas tree.

“We get that question all the time and the quicker you get it up, at least you get the one you want,” shared Hooper.

He is expecting tree lots to sell out fast this year.

“Towards the end of the season, they start to get a little bit less full. The pick isn’t that good, so the quicker you pick one and set it up, the better it will be,” said Hooper.

Hooper encourages those who use lights to take fire-preventative measures.

“You want to keep it away from the fireplace and space heater. They do make a tree preservative that we sell here that will keep the needles in a little longer, but it’s really important to keep your bowl full once you get your tree set up,” stressed Hooper.

Hooper’s goal is to make sure families, such as McMillan’s, can have a fun and secure start to the holiday season. He recommends using a preservative when purchasing a tree to guarantee it remains fresh and lasts until January.