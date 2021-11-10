Abilene’s Global Samaritan shop raises funds with ‘White Elephant’ gag gifts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Gift-giving season is a time to be thoughtful, but on occasion thinking funny could be the most thoughtful. One Abilene non-profit found a way to market gag gifts for special exchanges.

Global Samaritan Resources of Abilene has made itself the go-to spot for your silly gifts.

At the non-profit shop, you can find knickknacks, vintage movies on VHS, funny books, you name it.

Global Samaritan of Abilene says it is using their White Elephant gift shop to fund their mission; providing medical supplies and other essentials to the community.

Donor of Development at Global Samaritan of Abilene says their greatest need at the moment is financial donations and medical equipment.

“We have a whole bunch of things in the warehouse that we have set up. And people can come in now ’til mid-December, Monday through Thursday from 9:00 to 4:00, and pick out a White Elephant for their Christmas party.” Leslie Wilkins, Donor of Development, Global Samaritan of Abilene

Located at 2075 N. 1st Street, Global Samaritan of Abilene’s gift shop and donations are open Monday through Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through the middle of December.

If you have a White Elephant or a Secret Santa party this holiday season, Global Samaritan Resources of Abilene will have what you are needing. Likewise, the non-profit accepts donations- gag gifts or otherwise.