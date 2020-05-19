Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre celebrates 90 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre is celebrating 90 years of being a part of the local community.

The theatre has been a mainstay on Cypress Street in downtown Abilene since 1930 and now screens classic and favorite movies for the whole family to enjoy!

Due to COVID-19, a big celebration will have to wait, but the 100 year anniversary is just around the corner.

A brief history was provided on the theatre’s website as follows:

Designed and built in 1930 by architect David Castle, the landmark Paramount Theatre in Abilene, Texas has a rich and significant history. A beautiful example of the nostalgic “atmospheric” movie theatre, it was built in an era when movie-going was meant to be a grand experience that transported you to another time and place. The theatre’s main auditorium space was designed to re-create a Spanish / Moorish courtyard at night, complete with projected clouds passing over a neon-lit night sky fitted with twinkling stars. The Paramount, restored in 1987 and renovated to accommodate live theatre, is now the home to a myriad of events, including film, ballet, opera, and concerts. For over 89 years it has stood the test of time as an entreatment showcase of West Texas.

