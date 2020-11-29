Abilene’s hospital area surpasses 15% threshold for COVID-19 patients, ICUs remains full

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene trauma service area (TSA-D) has surpassed the 15% threshold for COVID-19 patients as both Abilene ICUs remain full.

A social media post from Hendrick Health reveals that we are still currently at a critical level in Abilene (Level 5). However, 15.13% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area D (TSA-D), was reported by the State, and there are 0 ICU beds available.

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, any areas that surpass a rate of 15 percent for 7 consecutive days could enforce virus-reducing restrictions such as limiting a business’s operating capacity from 75 to 50 percent and closing bars.

