ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are still no COVID-19 cases confirmed in Abilene.

According to the city’s website, these are the latest COVID-19 testing numbers and results reported to the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District as of March 24, 2020.

The latest numbers are:

Test conducted: 129

Positive Results: 0

Negative Results: 44

Pending Tests: 85

If you would like to see the latest numbers you can find it HERE