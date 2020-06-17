Abilene’s loop 322 renamed to Rodney T. Holder after former Abilene Police Officer

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – It was supposed to be a normal traffic stop April 29, 2010, when Rodney T. Holder clocked someone running a red light.

“His lights were on, but another motorist coming south bound on Sayles didn’t see him, and turned right in front of him,” Police Stan Standridge said.

No one saw it coming he said.

“All of our lives changed thereafter,” he said.

But a decade later, Rodney is getting memorialized.

“Today I thought I’d change it up a little talk to a man I haven’t spoken to in 10 years…hey dad,” Kyle holder son of Rodney holder said.

He said loop 322 in east Abilene make a perfect fit.

“So, Stan approached up talking about a memorial highway designation, and we all thought that was a great way to honor his legacy,”

“I love it because it’s going to speak a great narrative, not only to our citizens but everybody who visits,” Standridge said.

Former Abilene Police Officer, Mike Ricker said he embodied what a police officer is supposed to stand for.

“Write a book on that and less on policy and regulations, that’s how a cop ought to act,” he said.

“So, 10 years from now, 15, 20, 25 years from now people want to look up this name when they drive by and say ‘what did he do”…then look him up,” Standridge said. “Cause I would tell you he’s the epitome of policing.”