ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced, almost three weeks ago, that he would not be running for reelection in 2023. What’s next for Mayor Williams, though? Monday, it was announced he’d be on the transition team as Dr. Dawn Buckingham (R) takes over as Texas Land Commissioner.

Dr. Buckingham, State Senator for District 24 (serving several Big Country counties), became Commissioner-Elect after the most recent November election. Her office announced her plans, Monday, for taking over for current Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (R).

“After nearly a year and a half [sic] on the campaign trail, the hard work of implementing the vision we set before the voters has begun,” said Dr. Buckingham. “I am excited about building a team at the General Land Office that shares in that vision and will work tirelessly on behalf of Texans each and every day.”

Dr. Buckingham’s transition team will be led by Kent Sullivan, a man of many hats in law and in Texas.

Most notable to the City of Abilene within Dr. Buckingham’s transition team, though, is Mayor Anthony Williams.

“I am thankful for all of the members of this transition team and for the gifts of their time and talents during this critical period for the Land Office,” continued Dr. Buckingham. “Our goal is to create the most nimble, most responsive, and most accountable state agency in the history of Texas.”

It has not been released, yet, what role Mayor Williams will fill on Dr. Buckingham’s transition team. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com as we continue to follow Mayor Williams’ next steps, as well as the 2023 Abilene mayoral election.