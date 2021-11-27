Abilene’s Meals on Wheels asks for donations to help those in need across the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Meals on Wheels Plus in Abilene is now accepting donations for its Holiday Meals for the Homebound program.

This year, the association is set up at the Mall of Abilene, between Zales and the Shoe Dept., across from Santa’s Village.

The Holiday Meals table is accepting monetary donations to purchase food. Meals on Wheels Plus says each $5.00 donated pays for one holiday meal.

You can donate Thursday through Saturday and Sundays, through December 19th. Daily donations will be accepted from December 20th through 26th.

According to Meals on Wheels Plus, the program most commonly caters to people 60 and older, but the program also offers assistance to younger adults with disabilities.

In addition to meals, the association helps with grocery delivery, pet food delivery and finding medical care.

Meals on Wheels Plus is also in need of volunteers this busy holiday season. Delivery generally takes one hour to drop off 12 to 18 meals on a route. Click here to learn more about volunteering opportunities.

If you are in need of assistance from Meals on Wheels Plus, click here.