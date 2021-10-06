Abilene’s new smart water meter alert system tracks water usage and estimates bills

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is fewer than 100 smart water meters away from completing the citywide installation process.

Along with the new water meters, the new system has added a few new features to the online portal that will help out its customers.

The new alert system will alert you via text, phone call or email of potential leaks and a billing and consumption threshold.

The Leak Alert System will send an alert if there is an abnormal amount of water used. Amanda Pope of Water Utilities said that it is usually triggered by the unseen.

According to the city’s website, if you receive an alert, they recommend checking for wet spots in your yard, listening for a running toilet and checking for drips from both indoor and outdoor piping.

Pope said more often than not, the toilet is the cause for a leak alert.

If a leak happens within the toilet bowl, it can be hard to detect, but is an easy fix.

She recommends calling a local plumber if you get a leak alert.

The billing threshold alert will send a notification if you are nearing your monthly average or have exceeded your monthly billing average.

Pope said you can set your own personal billing threshold online, and when your water consumption gets close to that number, you will get notified.

Lastly, the consumption threshold will alert you of a set amount of gallons used per day.

Similar to the billing threshold, the user will be allowed to set their own gallon threshold per day, and when your water consumption is near or exceeds that number, you will be notified.

Further details on the new alert system and how to enroll in the city’s customer portal can be found, here.