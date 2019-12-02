Abilene’s Paramount Theater long-time fan Robert Holladay dies at 79

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A long-time fan of Abilene’s Paramount Theatre has died.

Film aficionado Robert Holladay died early Monday. He was 79.

Robert was recently honored last October for his contributions to the preservation of the Historic Paramount, his portrait was placed on the second floor of the Paramount.

Holladay was instrumental in saving the Paramount from being demolished, and then worked to bring classic films to the beautiful auditorium.

He was a long-time teacher at Cooper High School and former Paramount Theatre board member.

“It means everything in the world to me to have my portrait here,” Holladay said the day his portrait was revealed.