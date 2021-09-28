Abilene’s Paramount Theatre set to reopen after being closed for COVID-19 precautions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Paramount Theatre is set to reopen after being closed for COVID-19 safety precautions.

After Hendrick Health dropped the COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical on Tuesday, Paramount staff say they’re ready to open the doors and get some people in the seats for their next scheduled event after being closed for more than four weeks.

The theatre will reopen next weekend, Oct. 8 and 9 for screenings of Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade.

Paramount staff say they will continue to enforce social distancing in their seating arrangements and require masks for those who are not seated, although they hope to be able to lift those restrictions soon.

Also added to the schedule are screenings of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1 on Oct. 15, followed by part 2 on Oct. 16.